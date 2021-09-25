Rico accuses Mileide of taking money from Wesley Safadão’s family · TV News

After fighting Mileide Mihaile in A Fazenda 2021, Rico Melquiades accused the digital influencer of taking money from her ex-husband’s family, singer Wesley Safadão. “I know her from outside,” fired the man from Alagoas on Friday night (24).

In a conversation with Gui Araujo, Erika Schneider and Aline Mineiro, the former MTV player showed that he is committed to burning the opponent’s film.

“I know Mileide from outside, I know the little piece, she’s already found me in several events. Her nose is here [no alto]. He’s already taken I don’t know how many thousand from Safadão’s family. I’ll tell you the story later,” he promised.

Concerned with the speech of his colleague in confinement, Bill asked Rico to stop the comment involving the country singer. Erika then added: “Rico, stop”. “I mean it. Rich is as fuck,” he countered.

Sought by the article, the influencer’s advisor did not comment on the matter until the publication of this text.

rich talking that he knows mileide from abroad and putting even naughty in the middle pic.twitter.com/8miKWYDEQf She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

Earlier, the ex-participant of On Vacation with Ex Brasil had already fired several insults at Mileide. During an activity for the Hora do Faro program, the influencer stated that the pawn was making “a lot of jokes” about her. “Oh, I said here that you are a plant,” replied Melquiades.

“I’m waiting for an opportunity to speak, I want to speak when I vote for you. You’re friends with everyone, very sly. Anyone who’s friends with everyone isn’t friends with anyone. That’s all I think of you,” said the Alagoas . “Great! Glad you expressed what you’re already talking about behind my back,” sniped the ex-wife of Wesley Naughty.

Rico was irritated by the accusation. “Behind your back, no, I was going to talk to your face! I was just waiting for the day to vote for you! You keep hiding food for her little friends. On the day when I run out of food and see her hiding for her little friends, I’ll make it fly in this house.”

