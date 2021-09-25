Rico cries at a party for being too ugly

During the second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades burst into tears and was consoled by Tati Quebra Barraco, Sthefane Matos, MC Gui and Solange Gomes. The comedian feared the public’s reaction and regretted being called ugly.

I’m hated out there, they’ll cancel me even more here. I already walked in here hated. Before I went in, when the pages said I was coming, everyone said I was going to be the first to leave. People don’t like me. […] Everyone says I’m ugly. Rich Melquiades

“Cry tomorrow, today we’re going to have fun. It’s just like I talked to you last week, stop, lift your head and turn around. You have a family. Your mother and sisters will be sad, cry consciously,” said Tati Quebra Shack, and the comedian kept crying, and the funkeira said:

I don’t think you are ugly. But you are happy, you bought a beautiful house for you to be with your mother. What’s the point of being beautiful if you don’t have intelligence? That doesn’t say anything. I see so many beautiful men and women who have nothing but beauty. Stop crying for us. Tati Breaks Shack

“Stop it, Rico, stop crying,” said MC Gui. “I’m hated, buddy, I know I am,” Rico replied, in tears. “You can’t keep thinking about that, no. They weren’t hating Nego, didn’t you see?”, commented the MC.

“But I had a fight with everyone,” continued the comedian. “But so what, it’s your personality, you’re not humiliating anyone. It’s one thing to fight, you can’t humiliate,” comforted MC Gui.

“I’m canceled out there, I know,” he said tearfully, and continued to be comforted by his colleagues. Erika Schneider, the farmer of the week, joined the group and burst out laughing at the comedian’s crying face. “I can’t take it,” she said, hugging him.

