Rico questions Borel about using a walk with Dayane

by

During the second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades recalled the episode in which they found a condom in the stall, which Nego do Borel later assumed was his.

The comedian was talking to Erasmo, Tati and Erika, then Nego do Borel approached the group at the request of Rico, who asked the funkeiro about the condom, asking if the pawn intended to use it with Dayane Mello:

“Man, I took the condom…”, said the funkeiro, laughing, and was interrupted by Rico. “For you and her, huh? Yeah, I’m watching you two,” commented the comedian. “Easy there, man,” said Borel, laughing.

Before, Rico watched the funkeiro and Dayane from afar. “Look at Day, Day. Watch. They wanna fuck**,” Rico said.

“What’s the problem?” asked Erasmus. “Guys, they’re single, why the mime? Oh, it’s going to be three, right, I get it”, commented Tati Quebra Barraco.

“Look at Day,” Rico pointed out again. “Stop that, you’ll get in the way,” said Tati and Erasmus.

