Rico says he tried to give up ‘On Vacation’ 5 times

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades entertained the pedestrians, recalling his experience in “On Vacation with the Ex”. He said he tried to drop out of the program multiple times.

“Do you know what I did in the other reality show? I ended the parties. Then the production ended the party, that’s why the participants hated me. I broke the whole party, then the production didn’t let it go on anymore”, Rico said.

He was asked if he hooked up with anyone on the show: “With my ex. But it was just a ‘fuck’. He wanted every gay girl in the house but me.”

“You didn’t feel used?” Erika asked.

Rico denied: “I didn’t, because I also just wanted to have sex with him. And I wanted to have sex more. Girl, the people there had sex straight away, and I was there with envy. The people there were on your side. There was bagaceira”.

“Mine was celebs. Me, a dog like that, in the celebs edition. I was going to lose everything, right, because I asked to leave. Five times. The production wouldn’t let me,” continued the pawn. He confirmed that, with the termination of the contract, he would lose his fee and would have to pay a fine.

“I even cried [pedindo para sair]. And he wasn’t drunk, no. Then they called the psychologist to me and said: ‘It’s an opportunity for your life’. Do you know what they said?”, he asked the confined. “I used to say: ‘I will be hated’. They said: ‘no, you are real. You’re shining!’ Oh, shining in my c*!”.

