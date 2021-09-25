Rodolfo Rodrigues: G9 in Brasileirão for Libertadores 2022 is awesome! – 09/24/2021

With the probable final between Brazilian clubs in the Libertadores and in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, the number of Brazilian clubs classified for the next edition of the Libertadores should be a record, with 9 participants. With the place still for the champion of the Copa do Brasil, the Brasileirão should open a place for the Libertadores 2022 until the 9th place. In other words, we will have 45% of the teams that compete in Serie A 2021 in the next Liberta.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG, who are still fighting for three titles (Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), are practically guaranteed in the Group Stage of the next Libertadores. Palmeiras, vice-leader of Brasileirão and still alive at Libertadores, is another one that should ensure its place in the Group Phase. If Galo or Flamengo get the titles of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil and still among the top 4 of the Brasileirão, the G4 of Serie A becomes G6.

Today, in this G6, we still have Fortaleza (which is also fighting for the title of the Copa do Brasil), Bragantino (which is fighting for the title of the Copa Su-Americana) and Corinthians. Further down, we have Inter in 7th, Fluminense in 8th and Cuiabá in 9th position. Athletico-PR, which is still fighting for the title of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, is the 10th place in the Brasileirão, but can still figure in the G9.

In the current edition of Libertadores 2021, Brazil had 8 participants and managed to place a record number of 5 clubs in the quarterfinals and 3 in the semifinals. As a bonus, you can still make the second final in a row with clubs from here. And for the first time, he will be able to make the final between two clubs in the Copa Sudamericana.

Conmebol is already studying changes in the Libertadores regulations to avoid this Brazilian hegemony in Libertadores. Reducing vacancies is one of the alternatives. I think it’s fair. Nine out of 20 Serie A clubs in Brasileirão is already too much. The trivialization of a place in the main club tournament in South America makes competitiveness low. Virtually any team with a half-assed campaign can qualify for the Libertadores.

