Sabrina Sato changes her look for fashion week in Paris

Sabrina Sato changed her look and says she is ready to face new challenges in her career. The presenter showed the news to followers on Instagram this Friday (24/09). Zoe’s mother promises to rock at Paris Fashion Week, next Monday (9/27). “I changed! This is my new hair color (…)! You know that I love to change… I was once a blonde, a brunette and now I have darker hair and a uniform”, she wrote.

Sabrina led the reality Ilha Record with a medium cut, in a natural color, with the most apparent root. Now I wanted to change. “I love changing and I don’t mind cutting, painting or radicalizing my hair. I like to reinvent myself in every job, and now, a new phase will come along with this darker look, with a shorter cut to make life easier”, she says.

Sato is an ambassador for Niely Cor&Ton and chose Dark Brown 3.0 to explore the French capital during the fashion week. The color chosen by the TV star comes with a treatment sachet, FixaCor, which finishes the coloring process by sealing the cuticles and leaving the colors firmer and longer lasting, in addition to improving the texture and softness of the hair.

The column thinks Sabrina is ready to rock Paris!