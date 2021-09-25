Santos continues vaccination against covid-19 without anticipating Pfizer

Vaccination against covid-19 continues in Santos this Friday (24), with the three immunizing agents available, each for the target audience determined by the state (see addresses below). For this Friday and weekend, the Municipality will follow the 12-week interval between the first and second dose of the immunizing Pfizer.

Santos awaits an official statement from the State government to the City regarding the reduction of the time to eight weeks. The schedule for next Monday (27) is under definition and will be released on Sunday (26).

Exceptionally this Friday (24), there will be no vaccination at the CEU das Artes, in the Castelo district, due to the disinsectization of the polyclinic, as this unit is the one that provides support to the external unit. For this reason, the Bom Retiro Polyclinic will vaccinate in extended hours, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Due to the same reason, Policlínica Piratininga will also be closed on Friday.

Anyone over 12 years of age is being vaccinated in the first dose; in a second dose all those who completed the interval of the first application (with CoronaVac 28 days and Pfizer and AstraZeneca, 12 weeks) and in a booster dose the elderly aged 80 years or more and those who were immunosuppressed from 18 years of age onwards.

It is worth remembering that the elderly can take the booster dose for at least 6 months after the second or single dose, and the immunosuppressed, with a minimum interval of 28 days after the second or single dose.

DOCUMENTATION

Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the card for the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Immunosuppressed individuals must provide proof of their condition (copy of report, exam or doctor’s statement, for example). See the complete list of audiences served, documents and comorbidities here.

IMMUNOS SUPPLIED

1 – Severe primary immunodeficiency

2 – Chemotherapy for cancer

3 – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants

(HSCT) using immunosuppressive drugs

4 – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 < 200 cells/mm3

5 – Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days

6 – Use of immune response modifying drugs

7 – Patients on renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis)

8 – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases)

DONATION

Anyone who goes to the vaccination posts can contribute with donations of supplies and items for personal hygiene and cleaning, to be sent by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS) to families in situations of social vulnerability.

WHERE TO BE VACCINATED

SECOND DOSE – ASTRAZENECA

EXTERNAL OFFICES – 8 am to 4 pm

Aparecida – Clube Atlético Santa Cecília (Rua Comendador Alfaia Rodrigues, 269).

Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Afonso Pena, 360).

Gonzaga – Parking lot of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329)

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8 am to 1 pm

CONTINENTAL AREA

Caruara Polyclinic – Rua Andrade Soares s/nº

Monte Cabrão Polyclinic – Main Avenue s/nº

NORTH WEST ZONE

Alemoa Polyclinic – Rua Afonsina Proost de Souza s/nº

São Jorge e Caneleira Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Ferreira Canto, 351

CENTER

Consultor Nébias Polyclinic – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457

hills

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº

FIRST DOSE 12 YEARS +

SECOND DOSE PFIZER

EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Pompeia – Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeia (Praça Benedicto Calixto, 1)

Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Engenheiro José Rebouças Square s/nº)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8am to 1pm

NORTH WEST ZONE

Bom Retiro Polyclinic – Rua João Fraccaroli s/nº – from 8am to 4pm, exceptionally

hills

Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº

CENTER

Martins Fontes Polyclinic – Rua Luiza Macuco, 40

BOOST DOSE 80+, IMMUNOSUPPRESSED AND SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC

EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm

Aparecida – Clube Atlético Santa Cecília (Rua Comendador Alfaia Rodrigues, 269)

Campo Grande – Evangelical Church Project of God (Rua Carvalho de Mendonça, 596)

Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Afonso Pena, 360).

Gonzaga – Parking lot of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329).

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8 am to 1 pm

CONTINENTAL AREA

Caruara Polyclinic – Rua Andrade Soares s/nº

Monte Cabrão Polyclinic – Main Avenue s/nº

CENTER

Consultor Nébias Polyclinic – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457

Vila Nova Polyclinic – Praça Iguatemi Martins s/nº

HILL

Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32

Morro da Penha Polyclinic – Rua Três, 150.

Monte Serrat Polyclinic – Praça Correia de Melo s/nº

Morro Vila Progresso Polyclinic – Rua Três, houses 1 and 2 Vila Telma

Morro José Menino Polyclinic – Rua Doutor Carlos Alberto Curado, 77

Morro São Bento Polyclinic – Rua das Pedras s/nº

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº

Valongo Polyclinic – Rua Prof. Maria Neusa Cunha s/nº

NORTH WEST ZONE