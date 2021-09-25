Santos: Near the relegation zone, Peixe must have maximum strength to face Juventude; see the likely lineup

Santos will face Juventude this Sunday (26), away from home, in a match valid for the 2021 Brasileirão

Near the Brasileirão relegation zone, the saints prepares to face the Youth away from home. Peixe visits the team from Caxias do Sul next Sunday (26), from 4 pm (Brasilia time), for the 22nd round of the national competition.

After a free week for training, the Alvinegro Praiano must have maximum force before the home club. According to information from ge.globo, coach Fábio Carille has taken advantage of this interval to assess the alternatives and better observe the cast.

The coach has not yet defined the holders for the duel, but the probable roster of Santos against Youth has: João Paulo, Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza and Wagner Leonardo; Pará (Madson), Camacho, Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga.

It is worth noting that the Vila Belmiro team occupies 14th place in the Brazilian Championship table, with 24 points, one away from the Z4. Peixe still doesn’t know what it’s like to win for nine matches.