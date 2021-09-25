São Carlos opens 3,600 vacancies for vaccination against Covid-19

In this shift will be applied doses of Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer – Credit: Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Outpatient Care Management, informs that for the vaccination shift against Covid-19 this Saturday (25/09) 3,600 places are available by appointment.

In this shift, doses of Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer will be applied in stations with drive-thru system at Fesc, in Vila Nery and Shopping Iguatemi and in Basic Health Units (UBS’s) of Cidade Aracy, Redenção, Santa Felícia and Vila São José, however, for these locations it is necessary to make the electronic appointment already available on the website http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/fila.

NO SCHEDULE

Unscheduled vaccination posts located at Fundação Pró-Memória, located at the Railway Station, Praça Antônio Prado, Centro and Paróquia São Nicolau de Flue, located at Rua Dr. Pedro Raimundo, nº 80, in Vila Carmem, will also be working this Saturday (25/09), without scheduling and applying immunizing agents from all laboratories.

“At each location with appointment, 600 vacancies are available, so 3,600 only in the 4 units and 2 stations with drive-thru system, besides the two points that will be serving without appointment. Therefore, we hope that the population will attend”, warns Denise Braga, director of Outpatient Care Management.

In São Carlos, vaccination remains for people aged 12 or over, the second dose of all immunizers, the third dose, called the additional dose, in elderly people aged 80 years or more who have received the second dose 6 months ago and for immunosuppressed who have received the second dose or single dose 28 days ago.

Crislaine Mestre, Director of Health Surveillance, warns that this Saturday (25/09) Pfizer doses will not be anticipated. “This immunizing agent will only be anticipated from Monday (27/09) and for people with a second dose schedule noted in the vaccination card until October 23rd. In this shift, our goal is to vaccinate those who are absent, who already exceed 12 thousand people”.

SCHEDULE

In the Parish of São Nicolau de Flue, the opening hours will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and in other places, the vaccination schedule on Saturday (25/09) will be from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

REGISTRATION

For the first dose it is necessary to register at www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Proof of address is required. Unaccompanied minors must present a completed and signed consent form, together with a personal document from the legal guardian who signed the consent form. Adolescents accompanied by the guardian must carry the completed term and personal documents of both, with photo and CPF. The assent term is available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Those who are going to receive the second or additional dose just take personal documents with a photo, CPF and vaccination card.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news