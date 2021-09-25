São Paulo agrees to hire a goalkeeper

Photo: Rafael Melo/Santa Cruz

Still active in the soccer market, São Paulo hired the hitherto unknown goalkeeper rokenedy, which was at Santa Cruz. Formed at the base of the northeastern club, the player had passages for the under-20 of Athletico-PR. In Tricolor São Paulo, he also arrives to make up the under-20 team.

The goalkeeper signed a contract with São Paulo until 2023. The player arrives at the club for free. However, Santa Cruz will retain 40% of the player’s economic rights.

Rokenedy is just 19 years old and is considered a promising goalkeeper. With Santa Cruz, he was part of the squad that made history at the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 2020, when Santa reached the third stage of the competition, something unprecedented for the club.

São Paulo, returns to the field next Saturday (25), when they face the leader Atlético-MG, in a game of the Brazilian Championship. Santa Cruz, in turn, will also play tomorrow. In a game valid for Serie C, the club faces Botafogo da Paraíba.

