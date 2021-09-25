São Paulo has sleet rain this Saturday; see video and photos | São Paulo

São Paulo registered rain with hail this Saturday (25) in some regions of the city and the metropolitan region. Videos and photos show the moment when the hail hit homes in Pompéia, Perdizes, Alto da Lapa, Pinheiros and Vila Madalena, in the West Zone, and in Casa Verde, in the North Zone. Hail also fell in Alphaville, in the municipality of Barueri, in Greater São Paulo (see images in this article).
Saturday dawned with unstable weather, cloudy skies and isolated rain in Greater São Paulo, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE).
During the day, the sun can appear quickly through many clouds, but temperatures do not rise much and the maximums should remain below 25°C.
The spread of areas of instability favors the occurrence of isolated rains that can reach Greater São Paulo in the morning, but which should be concentrated in the afternoon. In general, rainfall occurs with low intensity, but there may be moderate and transient spots associated with some gusts of wind.
Hail reaches Vila Madalena, West Zone of SP
Hailstorm in Perdizes, in the West Zone of SP, this Saturday — Photo: Fernanda Martinez/G1
A resident of Água Branca shows hail that fell at her home in the West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Mônica Mariotti/g1
SP registers hailstorm this Saturday morning in Vila Madalena, West Zone of SP — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1
Hail took up residence in Perdizes, in the West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Laura Valente/Personal archive
Weather forecast for Greater São Paulo is isolated rains this Saturday (25). Photo shows cloudy weather in Mooca, East Zone — Photo: Renata Bitar/g1 SP
Pompéia, West Zone of São Paulo, was cloudy this Saturday (25) — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 SP
The weather improves and the sun returns to predominate, favoring higher temperatures early next week.
Sunday (26) is still sunny among clouds and temperatures are gradually rising. The lows fluctuate around 15°C, while the highs can reach 27°C. The instabilities continue to spread through the east of São Paulo, which maintains conditions for isolated rains in Greater São Paulo, especially in the afternoon.
On Monday (27) the weather improves and the sun returns to predominate, favoring the rapid rise in temperatures. Thermometers range from lows of 16°C to highs that can exceed 29°C. In the late afternoon the cloudiness increases with the arrival of the sea breeze, however there is no forecast of rain.