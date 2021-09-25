São Paulo Health Department will inspect Prevent Senior’s procedures, says Doria | São Paulo

Governor João Doria (PSDB) said on Friday (24) that he asked the Health Department for an investigation into the role of Prevent Senior during the coronavirus pandemic in the state of São Paulo.

“We have already determined the Health Department to proceed with a rigorous inspection of all Prevent Senior procedures,” said the governor at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

“The guidance given to the Health Secretary of the State of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, is for him to immediately start checks on the procedures adopted by Prevent Senior, which were even presented at the CPI of the National Congress and which demonstrate irregular procedures”, continued Doria.

Months ago, according to the governor, the State Department of Health came to investigate the information procedures for the cause of death of patients admitted to Prevent Senior hospitals, but said that now it wants to deepen this investigation.

Doria was asked about the invitation made to Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn to testify at the CPI of Covid-19, and said he thinks “it’s even good because it will help clarify important points that have been debated and questioned.”

Earlier this year, doctors reported to GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective medications to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

The supposed research would be an offshoot of an agreement between the health plan operator and the federal government, and would have resulted in the dissemination of the use of chloroquine and other medications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already discarded the drug for this type of treatment.

Prevent repudiates the accusations and affirms that “it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters”. The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on Wednesday (22) and stated that it was the patients who started to require the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator advised doctors to modify, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

In addition to the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, the operator is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry, by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo and by the regulatory agency for health plans, the ANS.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry started an investigation in March on the distribution of the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior. This month, after new accusations, the MP created a task force, with four prosecutors: Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho.