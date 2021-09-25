São Paulo lineup: Luciano returns to training and should play against Atlético-MG | São Paulo

Coach Hernán Crespo, from São Paulo, should count on an important reinforcement for the commitment this Saturday, at 21:00 (GMT), against Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão. Luciano, recovered from an eye problem, trained with the squad this Friday and is available to be related.

The striker skipped training on Thursday and underwent treatment at home. With the improvement in the picture, Luciano returned to the CT of Barra Funda this Friday and should act in his commitment in front of the leader of the Brazilian Championship. Even the shirt 11 appears as an option to the starting lineup.

Luciano returns to training at CT in São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

On the other hand, Igor Vinicius follows away due to a trauma to his left eye and is out of this Saturday’s duel. The right-back is still banned from activities with contact, the result of a clash with William Maranhão, from Atlético-GO, on Sunday.

In addition to Igor Vinicius, Orejuela also did not work with the group, due to a strain on his left thigh. They did individual work this Friday. William and Thiago Couto, at Reffis, are out. Leo, who served suspension in the last game, returns.

A possible São Paulo for Saturday’s duel has James Volpi; Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo (Welington); Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni.

In this Friday’s activity, Crespo held tactical training and designed the team that catches the Rooster this Saturday. São Paulo has 26 points and occupies 12th place on the leaderboard, with 21 matches played in Serie A this year.