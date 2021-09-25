São Paulo wants to defend a positive retrospective against Galo no Morumbi

São Paulo seeks to defend a positive retrospective at home against Atlético-MG, this Saturday (25), at 9 pm, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

That’s because Tricolor hasn’t lost to Galo at the stadium since June 2017, when they were defeated 2-1. Since then, there have been three games with two wins for São Paulo and a draw. The record in the last ten games against the miners at Morumbi is also positive.

In ten matches, there were six wins, one draw and three defeats, in games valid for the Brazilian Championship and also in the Libertadores in 2013 and 2016, when the teams faced each other in the continental competition.

São Paulo hasn’t lost at home for two months either. The last defeat was for Fortaleza, 1-0, by Brasileirão. After that match, there were seven more games, with four draws (Palmeiras, twice, Fortaleza and América-MG) and three victories (Vasco, Grêmio and Atlético-GO).

SEE THE LAST TEN GAMES BETWEEN SÃO PAULO X ATLÉTICO-MG IN MORUMBI

12/16/2020 – São Paulo 3-0 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2020

10/27/2019 – São Paulo 2-0 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2019

05/05/2018 – São Paulo 2-2 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2018

06/18/2017 – São Paulo 1-2 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2017

08/04/2016 – São Paulo 1-2 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2016

11/05/2016 – São Paulo 1-0 Atlético Mineiro – Libertadores 2016

11/19/2015 – São Paulo 4-2 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2015

05/31/2014 – São Paulo 2-1 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2014

18092013 – São Paulo 1-0 Atlético Mineiro – Brasileirão 2013

02/05/2013 – São Paulo 1-2 Atlético Mineiro – Libertadores 2013