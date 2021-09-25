São Paulo x Atlético-MG: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

São Paulo and Atlético-MG face off this Saturday (15), at 9 pm, in Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo is in the lead, with 45 points, while Tricolor is the twelfth place, with 26 points so far.

São Paulo comes for the confrontation without some parts, like right-back Igor Vinícius and forward Luciano, both with eye injuries. Besides them, Orejuela and William are also in the medical department.

Athletic-MG, on the other hand, has absences due to injury and suspension. The defensive midfielder Tche Tchê, in addition to being suspended, would not play because he was loaned by São Paulo. Besides him, Diego Costa, Keno and Savarino, injured, did not travel to the capital of São Paulo.

SÃO PAULO X ATLÉTICO-MG

Local: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: September 25, 2021 (Saturday), at 9:00 pm (GMT)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Where to follow: SporTV (minus SP), Premiere and Real Time do THROW! / Voice of Sport

SÃO PAULO

Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Luciano (Pablo). Technician: Hernan Crespo

Embezzlement: Igor Vinicius, Orejuela and William (injured)

​Suspended: –

Hanging: Rigoni, Luan, Luciano, Galeano, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Crespo (technician)

Return from suspension: Leo (3rd Yellow)

ATHLETIC-MG

Everson, Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva (Rever), Junior Alonso (Igor Rabello) and Dodô (Guilherme Arana); Allan, Alan Franco (Jair), Zaracho and Nacho (Nathan); Hulk and Vargas. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement: Diego Costa and Keno (injured), Savarino (physical transition) and Tchê Tchê (contractual force)

Suspended: Tchê Tchê (3rd Yellow)

Hanging: Eduardo Sasha, Hulk, Dodô and Zaracho

Return from suspension: Mariano and Jair (Both for the 3rd Yellow)