Scientists Find Oldest Record of Humans in the Americas – News

A survey conducted by archaeologists from several countries found evidence of the oldest human footprints ever recorded in the Americas.

According to the study, published in Science magazine this Friday (24), the tracks were found in White Sands National Park, located in the State of New Mexico, USA.

Researchers believe that ancient footprints found in a lake in the park date from 21,000 to 23,000 years ago, representing the oldest record of human occupation in the Americas ever discovered.

“Footprints have a way of connecting you to the past that is unlike anything else. It’s very powerful to put your finger at the base of a clue and know that someone walked there 23,000 years ago,” says geoscientist Matthew Bennett, from the University of Bournemouth, UK, in release released by Science.

Approximately 60 “ghost tracks” were found by the researchers, who receive this name because they continually appear and disappear in the landscape of the North American park.

According to the researchers, the human footprints were next to the traces left by mammoths and sloths and the calculation of the age of these records was made by radiocarbon dating (carbon 14) of aquatic plants present in the footprints.

In this method, scientists analyze the amount of carbon 14 in both human and animal fossils and in plants. This number decreases over time, and with this researchers are able to obtain an approximate data on when these living beings died.

For a long time, experts believed that the first humans had arrived in American territory about 13,000 years ago, due to traces of stones found in North America.

However, more recent discoveries of animal bones in Mexico, according to studies dating back 30,000 years, and stone tools in Texas, dating back 16,000 years, had already called into question the oldest studies of the human presence in Americas.

