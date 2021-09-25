Scientists identify risks in prescribing paracetamol for pregnant women

posted on 9/24/2021 06:00



For research authors, pregnant women should use pain medication at the lowest effective dose, for a short time and under medical supervision – (credit: Lakruwan wanniarachchi/AFP – 9/6/21)

During pregnancy, paracetamol, recommended to treat pain and fever, should only be used when medically indicated, in the lowest effective dose and for the shortest time possible. The list of conditions is defended by an international group of experts who, when presenting it, called on health authorities to review the rules for the use of the drug. Published in the specialized journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, the appeal is the result of a review of a series of scientific studies, published over 25 years, that evaluated the drug’s effects in laboratory experiments. According to the authors, the data indicate that there is a risk of damage to the health of the fetus as a result of the use of the drug by the pregnant woman. The group also defends that the prescription of the drug for pregnant women continues to be the target of scientific studies.

The declaration is signed by 91 scientists from American and European research institutions. In it, the authors claim that acetaminophen is used by up to 65% of pregnant women in the United States and more than 50% of pregnant women worldwide. “Also known as acetaminophen, this drug is an option for these women because many regulatory agencies, including the American and European, consider its appropriate use during pregnancy”, report in the document, whose main author is David Kristensen, researcher at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the text, experimental research suggests that prenatal exposure to this drug can alter fetal development. To reach their conclusion, the team reviewed research that evaluated the effects of acetaminophen published between January 1995 and October 2020. The experiments indicated that exposure of pregnant women to acetaminophen can cause neurological and urogenital damage in fetuses. “These epidemiological findings are supported by laboratory studies that show adverse effects in animal and cell models”, he details.

Thus, the authors propose that, in early pregnancy, women are advised not to use the drug, unless medically indicated, and that, if they take medication, they minimize the risks by using the lowest effective dose for the shortest time. possible. “Consult your doctor or your pharmacist if you are unsure whether to use acetaminophen and before long-term use,” they emphasize.

The researchers also advocate that regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe review all available data on the topic and update decisions based on the results obtained. The article also indicates the need for a risk assessment based on this evidence to be made available to patients and health professionals in the countries.

Brazilian reality

In Brazil, paracetamol is also approved for use by pregnant women, but there is a recommendation, in the package insert, that these women should only use the drug with the approval of a doctor, explains Lucas Albanaz, general practitioner and head and coordinator of the Medical Clinic of Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília. “Most anti-inflammatory and analgesic medications have this type of warning, but we know that, as they are sold without a prescription, there is a risk that any patient, including pregnant women, will overuse them. Therefore, this type of alert is always valid”, he says.

According to the expert, there is a lack of data proving the possible harmful effect of paracetamol on the health of babies, as this type of assessment is more difficult to be done. The studies analyzed by the international group of scientists were conducted on animals or did not establish a cause-and-effect relationship. “We cannot generate risks for pregnant women. So, this limits the analysis. It is only possible to carry out tests on animals or observational studies, in which we evaluate pregnant women who took this medicine at some point, but even so, it is difficult to hit the hammer and say that the damage was caused only by acetaminophen”, he explains.

Lucas Albanaz believes that the monitoring of the use of the drug must be continuous, since, if more solid evidence emerges regarding the risks to pregnant women, effective measures are taken quickly. “That can, yes, happen. We had a case similar to a drug used for nausea in pregnant women, ondansetron. It turned out to be harmful and was no longer used. Only with more data will we be able to be sure if this happens with paracetamol”, he says.

expert word

Need for more studies

“The team did a good job of assembling the existing evidence, but unfortunately, much of this data is not robust enough to draw any conclusions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy, especially occasional use, causes developmental problems in humans. Only more research can confirm this issue. Paracetamol is effective in reducing pain and fever and therefore remains an important medication that should be used by pregnant women when needed. Of course, pregnant or not, no one should take a medicine without needing it, for longer than necessary or in a larger dose than they should. These are pertinent recommendations.”

Sarah Stock, an obstetrician and researcher at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, in a commentary in Nature Reviews Endocrinology