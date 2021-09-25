See how much R$ 100/month yields in Tesouro Direto with the increase in the Selic

The Central Bank again raised the basic interest rate, the Selic, from 5.25% to 6.25% per year. This is the fifth high of 2021, and the new rate changes the profitability of many fixed-income investments, such as Tesouro Direto. In Chat with Specialist, weekly and live program of UOL, economist César Esperandio made a simulation to show how much R$ 100 applied every month in the Tesouro Direto will yield, after this interest rate hike.

Prefixed bonus goes up

“With the rise in the Selic, the investment that feels the immediate impact is the Selic Treasury, which will always pay a return equal to interest plus a bonus, which is a prefixed component,” said Esperandio, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

For example, Treasury Selic 2027 will pay the Selic rate plus a 0.285% bond. With interest at 6.25% per year, the yield on this bond is 6.535%. According to him, this fixed bonus may have a small variation from one day to another.

Esperandio explained that, in addition to the Selic rate, the value of fixed interest rates on Treasury IPCA and Treasury Prefixed securities has also increased.

The IPCA Treasury is paying almost 5% interest, above inflation. The profitability of the Prefixed Treasury, on the other hand, has already exceeded 10% per year.

Characteristics of Treasury Direct Bonds

It is important to highlight that the Treasury Selic has immediate liquidity, that is, you can redeem the money at any time, without losing profitability. It is one of the most recommended investments for emergency reserve.

As for the IPCA Treasury and Prefixed Treasury bonds, the combined return is only guaranteed if the redemption is made on the maturity date, not before that.

“Before investing in these two, it’s important to look at the expiration date and ask yourself if, in fact, you can leave your invested money until the end,” he declared.

Simulation at the Selic Treasury 2027

In the program, to find out the profitability of an investment in fixed income, Esperandio made the following simulation on the Tesouro Direto platform: investing R$ 100 every month in the Treasury Selic 2027, with redemption on March 1, 2027.

See the simulation:

Initial investment: BRL 100

Monthly contributions: BRL 100

Total amount contributed after 65 months: BRL 6,600

Gross redemption value: BRL 7,932.44

Net redemption value: BRL 7,727.83 (with income tax already discounted)

“Money yields according to the Selic rate. If the rate goes up, the profitability goes up as well. The 15% rate of Income Tax is levied only on the income value, and the B3 rate is exempt on Selic Treasury investments up to R$ 10 thousand. Above that, the B3 fee is charged,” he said.

The B3 rate, called the custody rate, is 0.25% of the total amount invested in the bonds. This amount is charged twice a year — that is, 0.125% per semester.

On the Tesouro Direto website, you can check the parameters used for the simulation, such as the expected Selic rate for the coming years, up to 2027.

It is noteworthy that the investment conditions mentioned in the video and text refer to September 23rd. Fees may vary from day to day.

