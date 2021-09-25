See who Eduardo Bolsonaro, Tereza Cristina and Bruno Bianco met before Covid’s diagnosis

BRASILIA — Since the beginning of the week, three ministers of the Bolsonaro government have confirmed a positive diagnosis for Covid-19, in addition to the president’s own son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). The cases raised fears of a new outbreak of the disease. A survey carried out by GLOBO in the last days of the agenda shows that, since the beginning of the week, the three infected have been in contact with several other authorities, including the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, Minister Gilmar Mendes and the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras.

In addition to Eduardo Bolsonaro, about 50 people who participated in the trip to the United States are also in isolation by determination of Anvisa, including President Jair Bolsonaro, who remains at Palácio da Alvorada. The delegation will be tested on the weekend and, if it receives a negative result, it will be able to return to face-to-face activities next week.

Last Wednesday, the Secretary of Communication for the Presidency, André Costa stated that Bolsonaro is asymptomatic and that he will remain at the Palácio do Alvorada until the period of five days after the last contact with Queiroga, which took place on Tuesday. This regulation, provided for in the Ministry of Health’s epidemiological guide to the virus, will apply to all others.

Check out the list of appointments for the three in the last few days:

Eduardo Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro’s son was part of the Brazilian government’s delegation to New York, where the president participated in the UN General Assembly. Besides him, approximately 50 people were on the trip.

After confirming the positive diagnosis by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, Eduardo Bolsonaro also returned to Brazil and remained in isolation. However, while in the United States, the federal deputy accompanied the president and his entourage in some activities, such as lunch at a steakhouse. In addition, Eduardo had some private commitments, such as a visit to the headquarters of the social network Gettr, by former adviser to President Donald Trump, Jason Miller.

Teresa Cristina

Minister Tereza Cristina did not go to the United States with the delegation, but has been with several authorities since this Monday in Brazil. The minister met deputies, ambassadors, businessmen and several politicians. Among Tereza’s commitments was, for example, a meeting of her party, the Democrats, where the leaders of the acronym decided on the merger with the PSL. Among those present were the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

Bruno Bianco Leal

The Attorney General of the Union tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night, soon after participating in a closed ceremony for the reappointment of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. Bianco was also accompanied by the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. Last week, however, he met with some authorities in the Judiciary, as well as parliamentarians.