Separatist leader who declared independence from Catalonia in 2017 arrested in Italy | World

“President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was as an MEP,” announced his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, on a social network. Boye said the detention in Italy took place in compliance with a European court order of October 14, 2019.

Puigdemont is currently a Member of the European Parliament. He has been living in Brussels, Belgium since 2017, and has traveled to Alguer, Sardinia, to participate in a Catalan culture festival, according to the person in charge of his office, Josep Lluis Alay.

“When he arrived at Alguer airport, he was detained by the Italian border police,” explained Alay on social media. “The president will be placed at the disposal of the judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal, who are competent to decide on his release or extradition.”

The Spanish government, which started a process of dialogue with the regional Catalan government, limited itself to commenting that the detention “complyes with an ongoing judicial procedure, applied to any citizen in the European Union who must answer for their actions.”

The government of socialist Pedro Sánchez said it “respects the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts, just as it has always done with the Spanish and European courts.”

After the arrest, Catalan separatists protested in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona (see image below). Another separatist leader, Quim Torra, urged his supporters to “be on high alert.”

Woman holds cardboard cut with the image of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, during a protest against his arrest, in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on September 24, 2021 — Photo: Joan Mateu/AP

failed independence attempt

Puigdemont, 58, unexpectedly came to the presidency of the Catalan regional government in 2016, following the resignation of Artur Mas and without holding leadership positions.

He led a separatist movement in 2017 that caused an institutional crisis in Spain. The politician proclaimed the independence of Catalonia and subsequently suspended the decision to negotiate with the Spanish government.

But the then Spanish government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refused to dialogue and intervened in the regional administration, calling for autonomous elections and invalidating the attempt at independence (remember the controversy in the video below).

Catalonia declares independence and Spain dissolves Catalan government

no parliamentary immunity

Puigdemont did not comply with a decision of the Spanish court, to return to the country, was elected MEP and settled in Brussels, Belgium.

His comrades in government were tried and convicted, like the then Vice President Oriol Junqueras. The politician was sentenced to 13 years in prison, but received a pardon from the Spanish government this year (as well as the other indictees).

As an MEP, Puigdemont was supposed to enjoy parliamentary immunity, but the General Court of the European Union ruled in late July that he did not have that right and upheld the suspension of his immunity.

Puigdemont is accused in the Spanish court of sedition and misuse of resources, due to Catalonia’s attempt at independence in 2017, and there is a request for extradition against the politician.