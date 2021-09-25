Sergipe records one death and 24 cases of Covid-19 | Sergipe

This Friday (24), Sergipe recorded one death and 24 cases of Covid-19, according to the bulletin published by the State Department of Health (SES).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, there have been 277,964 registered cases and 6,008 deaths caused by the new coronavirus. The registered death under investigation is of an 88-year-old male with comorbidity, resident of Aracaju.

Twenty-four new cases were confirmed, totaling 277,964 positive tests for the coronavirus. The negative cases are 323,065 and 167 exams are awaiting results. The number of Covid-19 recoveries is 269,783. The total number of exams carried out in Sergipe so far accounts for 644,161, the available tests are 8,708.

The latest information on occupations in ICUs and wards in health units show that the public network has 239 beds, of which 102 are in the ICU (adult) and currently 13 are occupied; 7 are from the neonatal or pediatric ICU and none are occupied; 130 are clinical or infirmary beds, 16 of which are currently occupied, so the total number of beds currently in use is 29. In the private network, 82 beds are available: 20 ICU (adult) and 4 are in use; 10 ICU (neonatal/pediatric) with 02 occupations and 52 (clinical bed or infirmary) and 05 are occupied, totaling 11 beds.