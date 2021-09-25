Sheriff admits he staged kidnapper arrest in criminal court for videotaping | Santos and Region

The incident mentioned by him happened in the Nhocuné community. The police discovered that a man who was being held hostage in the so-called crime court, targeted by criminals linked to the criminal faction First Command of the Capital (PCC).

However, after the real act, Da Cunha put the victim back in captivity and ‘staged’ the police action that had just taken place. Dthis time, he filmed the scenes to publish on his YouTube channel, which currently has 3.6 million followers.

1 de 1 Delegado Da Cunha admitted that he published a copy of the act — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Delegado Da Cunha admitted that he published a copy of the act — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

The recording was published and distributed to various media outlets, as if it were the real operation that, in fact, it wasn’t made by him. The discovery of the reenactment came after statements by police officers involved in the operation and other witnesses to the Public Ministry, during an investigation into the conduct of the delegate.

This Wednesday (22), in a live transmission of his podcast on Youtube, Da Cunha assumed the reenactment of the act and defended himself saying that it was a simulated reproduction of the facts.

“This evidence is produced by the police chief. So, like that, it was my decision at the time. The ‘cane’ [prisão] was given and I wanted to register the cane again. This happens a lot in homicide inquiries,” he said.

“So, what I wanted and what we wanted was for the population to understand what a crime court is […]. We got there and the shack blew up, saving his life. Just ask the victim,” he finished.

By phone, in an interview with g1, Chief of Police Da Cunha stated that the video was a simulated reproduction of the crime to produce evidence that he, as an authority, would have the power to authorize. He cites Article 7 of the Code of Criminal Procedure:

“Article 7 – In order to verify the possibility that the offense was committed in a certain way, the police authority may proceed with the simulated reproduction of the facts, as long as this does not contradict morality or public order.”

Da Cunha explained that the act was taken by another team while an operation was being carried out in the community and, therefore, it had not been recorded the first time. He said the crime court had been under investigation for months, but police officers had not yet managed to interrupt an ongoing trial. “I looked at that circus set up and I thought: ‘Man, this is a very strong business. I need to register,'” he said.

The delegate also said that he had the victim’s authorization. According to him, she allowed her to be put back in captivity with criminals and wait for the police to enter again. Da Cunha also said that there was no danger to the victim, as the community “was dominated”.

O g1 requested a position on the simulation of the police action to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) which, until the publication of the matter, there was no return.