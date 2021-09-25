‘Side-eying Chloe’: Meme that went viral in 2013 is auctioned for more than $73,000

UTAH, USA — Chloe Clem’s famous meme that became an internet hit in 2013 was auctioned this Friday. Using the NFT feature, a certificate of authenticity for a digital object, the family raised nearly $74,000. The announcement was made on twitter. The meme was taken by the 3F music studio in Dubai, which already owns other viralized Internet memes, including “Disaster Girl”, in which the girl Zoe Roth appears in front of a fire.

Chloe Clem became an internet hit in 2013 when her mother filmed the girl’s reaction to learning that the family was taking a trip to Disney. The two-year-old’s suspicious look quickly turned into a meme and has since been shared frequently on social media.

In English, the meme became known as “Side-eying Chloe”. In Portuguese translation, the expression characterizes a look in which a person moves his eyes to the side without turning his face, showing that he is annoyed, suspicious or does not believe what was said by someone. The original video has been watched 20 million times.

Recently, the faces of other memes such as “Disaster Girl” and “Charlie bit my finger” made the same decision to market the images and were successful. The first was sold for US$480 thousand and the second, US$760 thousand. Virtual items remain on the network, but now have a single owner, thanks to a distributed logging technology, or blockchain. The NFT is a unique signature to prove that piece is authentic and scarce.