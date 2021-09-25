Simaria sensualizes with minimal dress and shows off thick thighs

Simaria made another hot post on social media. The famous updated her official Instagram account feed in which she appears in a minimal dress, showing off her thick thighs. The very low-cut short dress still left the muse’s hair in evidence.

In the post caption, the sister of Simone Mendes she didn’t write anything and just left several emojis of the same color as the dress. More than 220,000 people liked the post in just a few hours. As usual, fans and friends made their presence felt in the comments box and left affectionate messages full of praise.

See Simaria’s post on social media:

career break

Still talking about Simaria, it is important to remember that she was recently interviewed by the presenter Ana Hickmann on your YouTube channel. During the chat, the famous one recalled a difficult period, when she contracted tuberculosis during a tour she was doing with Simone. Simaria had to stay away from the stage for a period in which her health was failing.

“I thought the extreme tiredness I felt was due to the lost night’s sleep. I had tuberculosis, dehydrated, malnourished. When I arrived at Dr. David Uip he said he didn’t know how I was alive. I didn’t have a choice, either I stopped or I was going to die.”, she said.

life change

In another moment of the interview, Simaria spoke about the importance of imposing physical limits. First of all, the duo did more monthly shows. “It was 25 shows, 30 shows, it was crazy. Even when I didn’t agree, I had to do it, because it’s already in the world, it’s promoting, that is: there is no way you can go back. And I had to comply with things that I didn’t agree with”, commented the countryman.

“People think it’s just a matter of getting up on stage and singing, it’s beautiful, perfect. It is not. We suffer a lot on the road. No wonder I got two ganglionic tuberculosis“, he vented.

Before closing, Simaria revealed that she weighed 42 kilos and was unable to carry her own child. “They kept telling me I was too thin. It was suffered, my tongue dried up, I wasn’t breathing properly, my blood pressure dropped. I would go to the dressing room and put salt in my mouth and come back. I understood that I had to look for a doctor”, he concluded.