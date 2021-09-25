Simone gets emotional when commenting Simaria’s disease

Singer Simone, from the duo with her sister Simaria, cried during an interview shown today, when she recalled the time when she needed to sing alone, when Simaria left to take care of his health.

“I thought my psychology was going to go away, my head was going to stop. Because I continued to do my job, but every time I stopped, I saw her in my heart”, highlighted the emotional singer, in the interview shown in “É de Casa” of today.

sometimes the silence of God is when he is working. We are flawed, but God is not. I thought: I need her, I’m not getting it anymore. But God only gives the burden if you want” , continued Simone.

The singer said that she then decided to take a break and wait for her sister to fully recover.

I thought, if I don’t stop, it’s going to be bad for me. I prefer to stay at home and wait for God’s will and pray for her life so that she comes back to me.” Simone

“Six months later, God brought her back to me. The greatest gift was to sing with my sister,” completed Simone, no longer holding back tears.

Simone also praised the relationship with Simaria and how they became closer after these moments. “I came to this land with a mission to take care of her, love her, protect her. She was always the head of the family, she taught me a lot and God prepared me to take care of this fortress”.

“I’m that supporter of hers, I’m here for you, I was chosen to be your sister for that,” concluded the singer, stating that her faith came out renewed in all this.