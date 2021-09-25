Site uses sensational title about death of vaccinated and misleads

The alarmist title used by a website when publishing a text about the death of people who have already been vaccinated against covid-19 is misleading.

The article was copied from Portal Metrópoles, which published it under a totally different title: “Deaths after immunization reach 19,000. Understand why this does not reduce the importance of vaccination”.

The text brings, in addition to data, the speech of several experts, who explain how vaccines work and why social and health restrictions are still important to reduce the circulation of the new coronavirus.

An analysis of the comments made on the verified article, however, shows that most readers did not access the full content and shared the link based only on the title – which leads to questioning the effectiveness of immunizing agents against covid-19.

In contact with Comprova, one of the people responsible for the site said that all titles of publications have catchy words, such as the expression “bomb!”, but all content is checked and reader comments on the articles are monitored.

For Comprova, content that confuses, with or without the deliberate intention of causing harm, is misleading.

How do we check?

The first step of the report was to analyze the content published by the site. As the text made reference to Portal Metrópoles, Comprova carried out a research and reached the original publication on the subject.

After comparing the information and verifying that it was a reproduction, the team analyzed the title which, on the website verified here, has an alarmist tone, contradictory to the publication of the vehicle itself and also quite different from Metrópoles.

To verify the impact of the title on the reader, Comprova read several comments referring to the publication of Terra Brasil Notícias and found that most of the profiles focused on the information contained in the title.

The team also contacted the site to understand why the report is accompanied by a headline with such a different focus on the story.

Comprova performed this verification based on scientific information and official data on the new coronavirus and covid-19 available on September 24, 2021.

Verification

Original text

The text published by the Terra Brasil Notícias website is an exact copy of part of a report on the Metrópoles portal, dated September 17, signed by Lucas Marchesini. The original title, however, has the opposite tone to that used by Terra Brasil Notícias: “Deaths after immunization reach 19,000. Understand why this does not reduce the importance of vaccination”.

The original text is also longer than the one published on the Terra Brasil Notícias website, and provides information on the age range of people who, even though vaccinated, died due to covid. According to the report, most victims were elderly, aged between 61 and 97 years.

The sanitary doctor and consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) Julival Ribeiro, heard in the article, explains that the body’s response to vaccines decreases in older people – which makes a third dose necessary.

In addition, the report points out that the emergence of new strains can also compromise the effectiveness of immunizers already available. “Coupled with the advance of vaccination, the sanitary protocols guarantee a more expressive reduction in the circulation of the disease, protecting people with lower immunity and also decreasing the probability of the emergence of new variants”, says the text.

The text of Terra Brasil Notícias also omits all the links that were in the original text and that help to give more context to the article published by Metrópoles.

the readers

Although the website text points to elements that demonstrate the importance of vaccination against covid-19, the title misleads many readers about immunization by highlighting the number of deaths after two doses to a “bomb”. A bombshell, in the journalistic environment, is an expression that carries in its meaning a great revelation or denunciation.

And this induction is easy to be seen by the numerous comments that the article received in the publication on Twitter, such as the user who wrote: “And now, who is responsible? Vaccine ineffective using the guinea pig people.”

Or the internet user who marks another profile to draw attention to the article: “See the number of people who have died after taking the vaccines: 19 thousand.”

There is also the profile that asks: “Did the vaccine advance? And he adds: “Is it still allowed to question or is the question absurd?” “Sleep with that noise,” he comments. Another also draws an inference: “They’ll find a way to put it on Bolsonaro’s bill, believe me.”

These are some of the comments that suggest that these people only read the headline, which has nothing to do with the tone of the story. A survey published by Galileo magazine two years ago already showed that most readers of titles had little information, but excessive confidence in their knowledge.

And even when some profile tries to explain, such as the one that mentions the percentage of deaths compared to the number of vaccinated, there are others who reply, like what you wrote: “0.02% of people killed by the vaccine is serious, it’s not 0 .02% low efficacy, is that different? no manufacturer stated in the study that people would die from the vaccine, or did they?”.

It is noteworthy that, unlike what the Internet user says in his comment, the numbers are not related to deaths caused by the vaccine. The registered deaths are of people who, after two doses, contracted the coronavirus and died.

The excerpt of the site’s report says: “The number of vaccinated people who would end up as victims of the disease is small (0.02% of the total) compared to the number of 72.8 million people protected against the disease or the total number of deaths on account of the coronavirus, 588.6 thousand”. Even so, it is used by anti-vaccine activists to criticize the application of the immunizing agent.

Another aspect to be noted is that, on the Instagram page, there is no link to the text. The only highlight is the title, which, as already mentioned, misinterprets the covid-19 vaccine.

What does the website say?

Comprova searched the Terra Brasil Notícias website to find out why the term “bomb” in the title; if they perceived the effect on their readers and if, after the repercussion, there was an editorial review.

In response to the email sent by our team, and in a conversation on WhatsApp, the site’s director and editor, Júnior Melo, who is also a lawyer and journalist, informed that, “our editorial line makes this call for most of our news . Any news that has greater social relevance, we always draw attention through superlative titles: ‘bomb, chipped, bad’ and etc.”

Júnior Melo also pointed out that “other times, when the news is milder, the team puts on a “pinch of irreverence”. true.”

A recent survey by the Net Lab of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro reveals that Terra Brasil Notícias is the most shared by pocketnaristas in WhatsApp and Telegram groups. Founded just over a year ago, by a couple from Mossoró (RN), it had 12 million visits in July, according to a report published by Folha de São Paulo on August 16 this year.

Part of the published content copies news from traditional vehicles and replicates it with a conservative bias. The posts are frequent targets of checks by Projeto Comprova, such as the post saying that gymnast Rebeca Andrade performed to the sound of “Funk de Bolsonaro”.

Why do we investigate?

In its fourth phase, Comprova investigates suspicious content about public policies of the federal government, elections and the pandemic that have gone viral on social networks, as is the case in this publication. She had more than 2,000 interactions, on Twitter and Facebook, until the 24th of September.

Although the text’s content is true, the alarmist tone of the title induces the reader to associate the 19,300 deaths as an effect of the covid-19 vaccines. In addition, the site reproduces only part of the article originally published by the Metrópoles portal, omitting the profile of the dead — the elderly — and the analysis of specialists.

Comprova has been showing misleading and false content about vaccines, such as the post suggesting that the death of a 16-year-old teenager, resident of São Bernardo do Campo (SP), would be related to the Pfizer vaccine. Or the assertion of American physician Ryan Cole that vaccines cause an increase in cancer cases.

Misleading, for Comprova, is content taken from the original context and published in such a way that its meaning has changed, leading to a different interpretation of the author’s intention. Published content confuses, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.