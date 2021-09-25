Sleeping for many hours a day increases the risk of illness and death, says study – 25/09/2021

Sleeping for many or a few hours a night increases the risk of some illnesses and death, according to the results of a study done with thousands of Asian individuals, which was published this month in the scientific journal jama.

Scientists analyzed information from more than 300,000 people from Japan, China, Singapore and South Korea, who were followed from 1984 to 2002. The analyzes were stratified by gender and age group.

From the data collected, the scientists observed that men who slept less than five hours or more than ten had a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Among women, the probability was already growing among those who slept more than eight hours. In females, a higher risk of cancer was also indicated.

As the study was mostly done with Asian individuals, the scientists point out that more research is needed to check whether these same risks are valid for other populations.

more sleep

According to experts, previous research has shown that the sleep quality of those who oversleep would be lower, with more awakenings. This would affect blood pressure and heart rate, which could lead to inflammatory processes.

“Sleeping too much is associated with poor health and living less. What is recommended is to pay attention to adults who sleep more than ten hours a day”, says Dalva Poyares, sleep specialist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) . She is also a researcher at the Instituto do Sono de São Paulo.

less sleep

“Sleeping less than six hours affects our metabolism. There is an increase in ghrelin [o hormônio “da fome”] and a drop in leptin, a hormone that stimulates satiety. This imbalance leads to increased food intake and an additional risk of diabetes and obesity”, emphasizes Andrea Bacelar, neurologist and specialist in Sleep Medicine by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

Illnesses related to too little or too many hours of sleep

– Diabetes

– Myocardial infarction

– Obesity

– stroke

– High cholesterol