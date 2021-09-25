So Paulo vs Atltico: see likely rosters for the Brazilian game

Cuca must play main players against So Paulo (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Atltico enters the field this Saturday to maintain (or even increase) their lead in the Brazilian Championship. Galo visits So Paulo, at 9 pm, in Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the competition. See below how the teams arrive for the confrontation.

athletic



Atltico has four absences for this Saturday’s match, three of which are medical: Diego Costa, with muscle damage in his left thigh; Savarino, with muscle damage on the right thigh; and Keno, with virus.

Besides them, Tch Tch also embezzles the team. The defensive midfielder is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory of Alvinegra by 3-0 against Sport, last Saturday (18th). In any case, the athlete could no longer play against So Paulo because he was on loan from the São Paulo team to the Minas Gerais club.

Cuca did not disclose whether he will save players against So Paulo. Next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, Galo will host Palmeiras to decide who will advance the final of the Copa Libertadores.

If Cuca chooses to climb maximum strength, Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Eduardo Vargas and Hulk.

So Paulo



So Paulo is trying to improve its performance as home team in the Brazilian Championship. In 12 matches, there were three wins, five draws and two defeats. The team has the 9th worst campaign playing at home.

For tonight’s game, So Paulo may have problems. With eye irritation, Luciano embezzled the team against America. He trained on Friday, but his presence has yet to be confirmed. Another possible embezzlement is Igor Vincius, who embezzled his last training session due to an eye trauma.

So Paulo should enter the field with: Tiago Volpi; Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Lo (Welington); Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni.