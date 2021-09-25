Social tariff light bill continues with red flag 2 in October, informs Aneel | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed this Friday (24) that the electricity bill of low-income families included in the Social Electricity Tariff will continue with the red tariff flag 2 in October.

The tariff flag system is an additional charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production increases. The extra value reflects the water crisis that affects the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants. To preserve water, the government activated the thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive and more polluting.

With the activation of the red flag level 2, the additional charge on the social tariff electricity bill is R$ 9.49 for every 100 kilowatts/hour (kWh) consumed.

Social tariff consumers are exempt from paying the water scarcity banner, which came into effect for other consumers in September and should remain until April 30, 2022.

The new flag, which is the most expensive in the system, represents an increase of 49.63% compared to the red flag level 2. With the water scarcity flag, the cost of energy has an additional R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed .

Low-income families continue to be entitled to discounted rates, which range from 10% to 65% according to the consumption range. The discount is granted on the first 220 kWh consumed monthly by residential customers.

1 of 1 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: G1 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: G1

In early September, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a law to automatically enroll low-income families as beneficiaries of the social tariff.

The idea is to facilitate enrollment in the program by sharing information from the Cadastro Único by the Executive. Before the law, interested parties had to apply for registration by telephone or go to the distributor to apply for the benefit.

They are entitled to the social tariff:

families registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry, with per capita income less than or equal to half the minimum wage;

seniors aged 65 or over and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

families enrolled in the Cadastro Único with monthly income of up to three minimum wages with a member who, due to illness or disability, makes continuous use of medical devices that consume electricity.