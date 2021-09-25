Son of Marcelinho Carioca ‘dazzles’ MC Livinho’s 3rd game, scores à la Zico and saves São Caetano

This Friday (24), in a game valid for the third round of the first phase of the Copa Paulista, the Sao Caetano was saved by the bell and only didn’t lose at home to Atibaia due to a goal in the final minutes, scored by Lucas Sucrin, son of former player Marcelinho Rio, idol of the Corinthians. The match, which ended in a draw 1-1, was also MC Livinho’s third as a player in the bluebird.

Atibaia opened the scoring at Anacleto Campanella Stadium in the 40th minute of the first half. It was then that, 43 minutes into the second stage, Sucrin, who started on the bench, took a free-kick “à la Zico” and left everything the same.

In the bid, the shirt 19 of São Caetano took a free kick close to the area, hit placed, and sent it to the right corner of the Atibaia goalkeeper, who just watched.

With the result, Azulão had two points in group D of the competition, but remains in the bottom, with two draws and one defeat so far. Atibaia, in turn, remains undefeated in the Copa Paulista with two draws and one victory, five points and in second place.

Livinho, in turn, also started on the bench and played his third game since being signed by São Caetano. So far, the MC, who wears the 7 shirt, has not yet hit the net.

Next Tuesday (28), São Caetano will face Juventus, away from home, for the fourth round. Atibaia, on the same day, receives the Portuguese, leader of group D, at Estádio Martins Pereira.