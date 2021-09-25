Son of Marcelinho Carioca returns to play after two years out and makes a free kick; video | São Paulo Cup

In addition to drawing attention for having funk star MC Livinho in attack, São Caetano counts Marcelinho Carioca’s two sons in the Copa Paulista competition, a competition that is Azulão’s great chance to return to the national scene in 2022.

Without acting since 2019, midfielder Lucas Surcin was the main protagonist of São Caetano’s draw against Atibaia, for the fourth round of the Copa Paulista. At 43 minutes into the second half, the 19 shirt took a free kick in the best style of his father, former player Marcelinho Carioca, to equal the score for the ABC Paulista team. (see the video above).

Read too

+ MC Livinho stumbles while trying to dribble, misses the ball and delivers a goal

+ Livinho analyzes his debut at São Caetano, gets emotional and makes plans

Formed at the base of São Caetano itself, Lucas Surcin has not worked professionally since 2019, when he defended Taboão da Serra. At the age of 27, he has worked in Tupã, Marília, Audax Rio, Gama, CSA, among others.

1 of 2 Lucas Surcin celebrates the free-kick that guaranteed São Caetano’s draw in the Copa Paulista — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto Lucas Surcin celebrates the free-kick that guaranteed São Caetano’s draw in the Copa Paulista — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto

2 of 2 Atibaia goalkeeper Christofer watches the ball enter Lucas Surcin’s free kick — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto Christofer, Atibaia’s goalkeeper, watches the ball enter Lucas Surcin’s free kick — Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto

Lucas was presented by São Caetano in April alongside his brother Matheus. After having no opportunity during Paulistão, the two continued training with the squad for the Copa Paulista dispute.

The state competition is São Caetano’s chance to resume the national calendar in 2022. Since 2020, when it ended up being eliminated in the first phase of the Brazilian National Series, Azulão only competes in state competitions. The Copa Paulista champion chooses between a place in the fourth division or in the Copa do Brasil next year. The vice gets the other vacancy.