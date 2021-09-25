Sovereignty and collectivism

If the speeches of the leaders of countries around the world at the General Assembly of the United Nations were part of a kind of competition, in the “poor face” category the winner would be Xi Jinping. Easy win! That, of course, if some “checking agency” or a bunch of them were not part of the jury…

Only one phrase taken from the speech of the president of China breaks the record of brazenness: “Democracy is a right of all peoples, of all countries”. Yes, Xi Jinping said that. And he’s right! But it doesn’t apply to the country he leads.

For 72 years, the Communist Party of China has not depended on elections to stay in power. It’s a party, just an opinion, collectivism, central planning, lots of social control, with restrictions on the performance of the media, the press, and the use of the internet. And they try to say that it is not a dictatorship, “it is a government with a strong party”.

“Democracy is a right of all peoples, of all countries”. Yes, Xi Jinping said that. And he’s right! But it doesn’t apply to the country he heads

Strength in state capitalism, savage, given industrial espionage, aggression to the environment, exploitation of labor… Rule of law, individual rights and privacy? It does not have. But despite this persecution of religious and ethnic minorities, China is part of the UN Human Rights Council… I even recognize its right to want to become the world’s greatest superpower, I just point out its duty and the need to , rather, to become a truly free and democratic country.

Could the UN help in this process? I could, if I knew what democracy is, if I weren’t so seduced by the Chinese… Historically, communists have always liked the idea of ​​a global organization. Lenin and Stalin among them. And many people are in it today, imagining that international entities know exactly how to build a better world.

In the General Assembly, who shouted for freedom, instead of saying that the human being is the great villain and will end the planet? It was Jair Bolsonaro. And who is pushing us into panic, announcing the end of the world? The UN, which has already been caught cheating data, to exaggerate the climate threat. And they can scare us with a new wave of a new disease, with a new virus.

It is through fear that people and human behavior are controlled. It is not possible to accept that organizations like the UN use this trick and want to systematically manage everyone’s lives. These bureaucrats are of no use to us. That the United Nations be essentially a forum for discussions between countries, working for the resolution of conflicts, facing crises.

Centralizing world political power and taking power away from countries, diminishing national sovereignty, this is unacceptable. The philosophy behind globalism is collectivism, the one that makes the freedoms unfeasible, without which no one lives. Collectivism has a limit, but it fits in the case of the UN Human Rights Council… For the collective good, that all countries that have violated and violate human rights leave the Council. And there are many, almost half of the members. After that, let it be very clear: there is no democracy without national sovereignty.

Content edited by:Marcio Antonio Campos