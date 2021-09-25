Speculated player in Grêmio leaves Athletico-PR close to title

Throughout this year, Grêmio has already speculated the hiring of many athletes. However, one of them ended up hitting Athletico Paranaense and scored the winning goal against Peñarol.

With this, the Paraná team is closer to reaching the South American final. The player in question is Pedro Rocha, an athlete revealed by the association, who had his return speculated this season.

Check out the goal he scored:

Pedro Rocha hits a nice kick to break the tie. His first goal for the club! Peñarol 1×2 Athletic #South American pic.twitter.com/YvbtrwtaJ3 — rout Info (read the fixed) (@rout__info) September 24, 2021

The negotiation between Pedro Rocha and Grêmio began after the information emerged that Inter was interested in the player. As Grêmio has a closer relationship with Pedro and was interested in a point-man, it entered the business.

However, due to the request for financial compensation made by the Russian team, Grêmio gave up on hiring Pedro Rocha, who later ended up hitting Athletico Paranaense.

At the end of the window, the guild abandoned the speech of wanting to hire a striker and didn’t bring one. Perhaps the tricolor’s interest in Pedro Rocha was only to disrupt the deal with Inter.

However, it’s not so good to see Pedro Rocha scoring goals, because on Sunday (26), Grêmio will face Athletico-PR and Lei do Ex is quite cruel in football. Therefore, it is necessary to triple the attention on the attacker.

Winning Athletico will be very important for Grêmio. The tricolor may be able to take advantage because the Paraná team is disputing the semifinal of the Sudamericana, to overcome them by the Brasileirão.

It’s normal for a team to lose a bit of focus when it’s in the finals of another competition. But, as the guild has nothing to do with it, it will start giving 100% in search of 3 points.

