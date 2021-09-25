Speleologists find snakes but not demons in Yemen’s ‘well of hell’ | Environment

A team of speleologists from Oman tried to unravel the mysteries of Yemen’s legendary Barhout well, known as “the well of hell”, a natural wonder that frightens residents, who believe it is a prison for demons.

In the desert of Al-Mahra province, in the east of the country, a round, dark hole 30 meters wide serves as the entrance to a cave measuring about 112 meters.

The Incredible Discovery of 44,000-Year-Old Cave Animal Drawing

Photographer tests underwater models and uses flooded cave

Inside, a team from Oman found snakes, dead animals, and gray and green stones formed by drops of water.

But they found no traces of supernatural beings or marked smells other than dead birds, according to the head of the team of eight speleologists.

“There were snakes, but they don’t do anything to you if you don’t disturb them,” Mohamed al-Kindi, professor of geology at the German University of Technology in Oman, told AFP.

“It seemed to us that this project would reveal a new wonder and part of Yemen’s history,” said the young man, who also owns a consulting firm in mining and oil exploration.

“We collected samples of water, rocks, soil and some dead animals that still need to be analyzed” before the publication of a report, he explained.

Several senior Yemeni officials told AFP in June they didn’t know what was in this hole they believe goes back “millions” of years. According to them, the authorities of this country, very poor and at war, never explored the bottom of the “well”.

“We went into the well. We got to more than 50-60 meters deep and felt strange things inside,” explained Salah Babhair, director general of the local authority responsible for geological studies and mineral resources.

“It’s very mysterious,” he insisted.

For centuries, legends have been handed down from generation to generation about evil spirits known as “djinns” who live in this “well of hell”.

Most residents avoid going near the hole and even talking about it, for fear it will bring bad luck.

They already have enough misfortunes. The country has been mired in a civil war since 2014 between the government and Houthis rebels, which has caused tens of thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people, according to international organizations.