STJD punishes Brusque with a loss of three points in Serie B for racial injury against Celsinho

The Fifth Disciplinary Committee of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD) punished Brusque by R$ 60,000 and loss of three points in the Brasileirão Serie B in a judgment held this Friday, 24, for the conduct in the case of racial injury against Celsinho in the match against Londrina, for the 21st round of the competition. The club can still appeal.

In addition, the STJD condemned the club councilor Júlio Antônio Petermann, in article 243-G, for committing a discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of an elderly person or disabled. He was suspended for 360 days from soccer fields and was fined R$30,000.

Because of the note, for not inspecting the behavior of the club’s professionals, allowing them to act as fans, Brusque was also held responsible for violating items of the Technical Operational Guidelines for Return of Competitions of the CBF, violating article 191, II, III of the CBJD. The fine of R$ 60 thousand to Brusque was applied by majority vote and the loss of points was made unanimously.

The hypothesis of exclusion of the club from the competition was rejected by the five judges.

Defense

President of the Deliberative Council, which was removed by Brusque, Júlio Antônio Petermann acknowledged that he used the term “bee bunch hair”, but not related to Celsinho’s skin color. “It was a common adjective we used in the region. If I were David Luiz, I would use the same expression”, he said.

Despite the removal announced by the club, the president of the Court, Otacílio Araújo Neto, highlighted that Júlio made his statement using an account that identified him as “Brusque FC”.

Valdecir Figueiredo, from a company hired by Brusque to prepare a report, was heard as an informant and stated that, “under no circumstances was the expression monkey found” in the video released by the club from Paraná on social networks, but also that it is not possible to identify the exact term for the quality of the material.

He said that, in the audio analysis, the term “bee cap” was also not identified in the recording, which Julio admitted having used. Asked if the word monkey could also have escaped from the capture equipment, Valdecir said that this was possible, but that the term was not in the recording released by Londrina.

He also said that there was no manipulation of the video, but rather an editing, with subtitles, which leads to the understanding that the word was spoken.

Valdecir mentioned that the analysis was carried out on the images provided by Brusque and the video released by Londrina, but that material from the broadcaster holding the broadcasting rights was not used. He reported that he requested the original recording and that the club asked Rede Globo, which informed that it would only yield under a court order.

CBF representative report

Coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), reported that Júlio was taken to the box to preserve the event. “If you took it out of the stadium, we would be missing part of the fact. I did not hear [as ofensas raciais], but Celsinho sought me out right after the end of the first half and I asked the bleachers supervision to take him to the box”.

Ricardo said that, when called by Londrina, the word monkey was not mentioned, but offenses coming from Júlio.

He reported that he did not hear the term monkey even though he was near the stands. The coordinator added that there was a discussion between the bank and the bleachers already taking place before the fact.

“What hurts me is the family issue”

Londrina’s midfielder, Celsinho was heard as a witness. He reported that the players’ first questioning was about the amount of people in the stands, which started an argument.

“They called us names when we went to complain to the fourth referee. We don’t use profanity. I was educated not to mistreat anyone, so I didn’t direct anything to a specific person.”

The player said that he felt the fact very much because of the reflection on his family. “It’s heavy and embarrassing to satisfy my 14-year-old son that people still use that kind of term. What really hurts me is the family issue, seeing my wife and child crying. That’s why I go all the way in these cases.” Celsinho has already filed a lawsuit for two other cases of racism that took place this year, committed by radio teams from Goiânia and Belém.

“He felt comfortable with what he said”

The Londrina player said he interpreted Julio’s speech with an angry tone. “What bothered me the most was that he felt comfortable with what he said. It’s as if it were something pleasurable, it wanted to hit me. And it worked, because I went crazy. At the moment, he could do nothing but talk to the departure officials. I tried to act with reason, but the emotion took over because it hit me”

He reported that he heard the expression monkey at the start of the second half, as they were heading to the warm-up. “I heard it loud and clear. I told Germano (londrina’s soccer executive) that I couldn’t point anyone because I didn’t see it, I just heard it. Therefore, I did not communicate it to the arbitration”.

About Brusque’s official statement, he classified it as “ridiculous”. “I don’t know what I get out of it. I go to the stadium to play football, to be happy. That note was absurd, putting me as the criminal of the situation.”

