Stock drops 0.7% after Evergrande failed to pay US debt; dollar rises – Economy

The typical movement of caution before the weekend was aggravated this Friday, 24, by the return of concerns about the solvency crisis of the Chinese developer everlarge, after she no longer bears commitments in the U.S. As well as the main indexes abroad, and also affected by the September inflation preview, the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) closed down 0.69%, at 113,282.67 points, ending a sequence of three trading sessions on the rise. In exchange, the dollar rose 0.64%, to R$5.3438, the highest level of closing since the 23rd of August.

Global investors holding Evergrande bonds in dollars did not receive the interest payment that should have been made on Thursday. The company had to pay $83.5 million in interest on bonds with a face value of $2.03 billion.

The company, however, can still make payments after the deadline: there is a 30-day grace period before bondholders can declare default. However, the missed payment would make room for what could be the biggest default on a dollar bond ever committed by an Asian company, as reported by Dow Jones Newswires.

In the view of the ing, Evergrande’s entire debt resolution case is “far from clear.” The Dutch bank notes that there could be further twists and turns before a full debt restructuring, as Chinese officials seem to expect the real estate giant to solve its challenges on its own.

For Jonas Goltermann, from Capital Economicas, although market sentiment has stabilized after a massive sale of risky assets on Monday, the issue remains sensitive and should remain in focus for next week.

“The outlook for next week still depends on how the government of China will interfere in Evergrande, and how this recovery (of the company) will be. leverage and high debt,” he says. Piter Carvalho, economist at Valor Investimentos.

It also added an extra dose of caution to China’s ban on trading in bitcoins. “Bitcoin initially dropped more than 5% and other major (virtual) currencies dropped about 10%,” he notes in a statement. Edward Moya, Financial Market Analyst at Oanda in New York. “Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether have been specifically named as cryptocurrencies that cannot circulate in China,” adds the analyst.

With risk aversion from abroad, sectors and companies with greater weight on the Ibovespa, which yesterday showed a generally well distributed recovery, returned to fall today, albeit moderately, returning part of the recovery of the previous day, the third in a row. On the domestic front, the preview of September inflation, which rose 1.14%, the highest level for the month since 1994, hasn’t helped the business either, with some homes already projecting inflation at 10% a year, something that hasn’t been seen since 2016.

“The same problems remain on the radar as we get closer to October: rising inflation and Evergrande, in China. The discomfort with inflation may help drive the definition of important issues, such as court orders and advances in reforms. , the injection of resources into the financial system of the China suggests that authorities may come to treat Evergrande as ‘too big to fail’, avoiding systemic crisis like the one in 2008, in U.S“, it says Victor Licariao, Blue3 Equity Allocation Leader.

Among the sectors with the greatest weight in the index, losses among large banks were this Friday between 1.34% to Bradesco ON and 2.79% for Santander. Among the metallic actions, Valley ON fell 1.55%, CSN had a low of 3.59%, and Usiminas, by 2.16%, amid doubts about China’s economy. On the positive side, highlight the Minerva, up 4.52%, PetroRio, of 3.87% and JBS, of 3.72%. Despite the negative performance today, the Ibovespa still accumulates high of 1.65% in the week. In the month, it limits losses to 4.63%, which came to surpass 8% in the worst moment of September – in the year, it drops 4.82%.

Exchange

The wave of global strengthening of the American currency – which rose both in relation to strong and emerging currencies – guided business in the domestic exchange market this Friday and led the dollar to consolidate above the level of R$ 5.30, ending the week with an accumulated appreciation of 1.17%.

The appreciation of the dollar this week is mainly due to the announcement of the reduction of the US asset purchase program, a process called ‘tapering’, which may start as early as November, as the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The cut in stimulus favors the dollar, as it makes US fixed income more attractive, diminishing the appeal of emerging market papers.

“As elusive as the Fed may be, the fact is that we are getting close to tapering, which just won’t turn in November if there is any serious problem. The market is used to stimulus and that will change,” says the Director of Strategy at Inversa Publications, Rodrigo Natali.

Reflecting investors’ search for protection, the dollar in cash has operated at a high since the opening of business, always above the R$ 5.30 line, and reached a maximum of R$ 5.3549 in the morning. In September, the dollar accumulates an appreciation of 3.32%. The dollar for October rose 0.58% to R$5.3435.

Abroad, the DXY index – which measures the performance of the dollar against six strong currencies – operated at a steady high, at around 93,300 points. The American currency also rose as a block in comparison with emerging currencies and commodities exporting countries, with emphasis on the South African rand (+1.52%) – which came from a better performance than its peers – and the Turkish lira (1.29%), still in the wake of the interest cut by the Central Bank of Turkey yesterday. /LUÍS EDUARDO LEAL, ANTONIO PEREZ AND MAIARA SANTIAGO