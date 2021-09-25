Stone and Banco Inter discuss expanding partnership, says source By Reuters

© Reuters
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Inter Unit (SA:) (and payment media company StoneCo (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are in talks to extend a current partnership agreement, including a possible merger, said a source familiar with the subject.
StoneCo bought a minority stake in Banco Inter (SA:) in June as part of its strategy to attract the bank’s customers to its payment services.
The negotiations take place as StoneCo faces a loan loss of 400 million reais with a recently launched credit operation.
The source added that negotiations are preliminary.
StoneCo said it does not comment on rumors. Banco Inter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Valor Econômico newspaper reported earlier the negotiations.
Banco Inter’s unit was up 2% in early afternoon trading, having risen more than 4%, while StoneCo shares had gained 0.4%.
(By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer)
