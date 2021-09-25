Strengthened by the board, Sylvinho seeks first victory in classics for Corinthians | corinthians

In the three games of the first round, the coach managed three draws: 1 to 1 against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, 0 to 0 against São Paulo, in Itaquera, and the same score against Santos, in Vila.

The advantage is 33.3% of the points, lower than his overall performance as coach of Corinthians: in 23 matches, he won seven, drew ten and lost six, with 44.9% of the points.

Although there is a lot of pressure on social networks for the resignation of the coach after draws against Juventude, Atlético-GO and América-MG, all by 1 to 1, the board strengthens the coach’s work internally and says there is no chance of dismissal.

Although it is annoyed, the direction sees the external pressure as natural, but remembers that the team is in sixth position, aiming for a spot in Libertadores and with the reinforcements still in the adaptation phase.

Managers say they really like the way Sylvinho prepares the game and sees a lot of confidence on the part of the players in the ex-back. Giuliano, at a press conference, defended his boss.

– We’re looking for rapport, we didn’t play a whole match together (the four reinforcements). I understand the pressure from the fans on Sylvinho, the fans are passionate, I understand the press that wants to see better football, but it all depends on how you see it. I see our team with seven games without losing. We were in a bad position and now we are at the top of the table. We are a team under construction, which improved its performance, which improved its results.

In the last five years, three coaches have seen their work interrupted after stumbling 2-0 against the biggest rival acting as home team: Cristóvão Borges, in 2016, Tiago Nunes, in 2020 and, more recently, Vagner Mancini, in May this year.

Sylvinho’s contract with Corinthians is valid until the end of 2022.

