‘Struggling to be able to fix errors’

Luisa Mell told today that she had to undergo surgery. Without revealing too many details, the activist said she is “struggling to be able to fix mistakes”, but that this is another step taken. She recently recalled the medical violence she suffered in the past.

The 42-year-old activist said on Instagram that she has always found it easy to forgive people, but after being the victim of unsolicited plastic surgery and “having destroyed her self-esteem,” she has raised some questions.

Today, she made a post to thank the affection she has received from fans and friends. “This post is to thank you for the numerous messages of affection from you and to thank Albert Einstein Hospital for now having quality vegan food!”

“A few years ago, when I hurt my foot, I went hungry. They didn’t have a vegan menu. I wrote a letter to the president and today the hospital has several options! I was thrilled when the nutritionist told me that besides me, there were 3 other hospitalized vegans” .

“Almost all the nurses who took care of me are vegetarian or vegan. By the way, thank you to all the professionals for their affection. Sometimes I get tired of fighting so much, but when I see changes like that, my heart fills with gratitude,” she concluded.