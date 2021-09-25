Study Leads to New Theory of Venus and Earth’s Turbulent Past

Using machine learning and simulations of giant impacts, researchers at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory (USA) found that planets residing in the inner solar systems were likely born from repeated impact collisions, defying conventional models of planet formation.

This formation – the process by which well-defined, round, and distinct planets form from a turbulent cloud of robust asteroids and mini-planets – was probably even more confusing and complicated than most scientists would like to admit, according to the nova. search.

According to the conventional view, collisions between smaller building blocks cause them to stick together and, over time, repeated collisions add new material to the growing baby planet. Instead, the authors of the new study propose and demonstrate evidence for a new “hit and run” scenario, in which pre-planetary bodies have spent a good part of their journey through the inner solar system colliding and bouncing off each other before. to meet again later. Having been delayed by the first collision, they would be more likely to be together next time. Imagine a game of pool, with the balls stopping, instead of throwing snowballs at a snowman, and you get it.

Mergers not so efficient

The research was published in two reports published in the magazine The Planetary Science Journal, one focused on Venus and the Earth and the other, in the moon and on earth. The heart of both publications, according to the author’s team, led by Erik Asphaug, professor of planetary sciences at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, is the largely unknown point that giant impacts are not the efficient mergers scientists believed were.

“We found that most giant impacts, even relatively ‘slow’ ones, are run over. This means that for two planets to merge, you generally need to first slow them down in a ‘hit and run’ collision,” Asphaug said. “Thinking of giant impacts – for example, the formation of the Moon – as a single event is probably wrong. Most likely, there were two consecutive collisions.”

Vanguard for Venus

One implication is that Venus and Earth would have very different experiences in their growth as planets, despite being immediate neighbors in the inner Solar System. In this article, led by Alexandre Emsenhuber (who did this work during a postdoctoral fellowship in Asphaug’s laboratory and is now at Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany), the young Earth would have served to decelerate intertwined planetary bodies, making them more likely to collide with and adhere to Venus.

“We think that during the formation of the Solar System, the early Earth acted as a vanguard for Venus,” said Emsenhuber.

The Solar System is what scientists call a gravitational well, the concept behind a popular attraction at scientific exhibits. Visitors drop a coin into a funnel-shaped gravitational well, then watch it complete several orbits before falling into the center hole. The closer a planet is to the Sun, the stronger the gravity it experiences. This is why the inner planets of the Solar System that these studies have focused on – Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars – orbit the Sun faster than, say, Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune. As a result, the closer an object ventures to the Sun, the more likely it is to stay there.

So when an intruding planet hit Earth, it was less likely to adhere to Earth; instead, he would end up on Venus, Asphaug explained.

“Earth acts as a shield, providing a first stop against the impact of these planets,” he said. “Most likely, a planet that bounces off Earth will hit Venus and merge with it.”

So far unexplained differences

Emsenhuber uses the analogy of a ball bouncing down the stairs to illustrate the idea of ​​what drives the avant-garde effect: a body from the outer Solar System is like a ball bouncing down the stairs, with each bounce representing a collision with another body.

“Along the way, the ball loses energy and you’ll find it will always bounce down, never up,” he said. “Because of this, the body can no longer leave the inner Solar System. You usually just go down the stairs, towards Venus, and a body that collides with Venus is only too happy to stay in the inner Solar System; then at some point he’s going to hit Venus again.”

Earth doesn’t have this vanguard to slow down planets that come in from outside. This leads to a difference between the two planets of similar size that conventional theories cannot explain, the authors argue.

Big problem

“The prevailing idea is that it doesn’t really matter if the planets collide and don’t merge right away, because they’re going to meet again at some point and then merge,” Emsenhuber said. “But that’s not what we found. We found that they end up becoming part of Venus more often, rather than returning to Earth. It’s easier to go from Earth to Venus than the other way around.”

To track all of these planetary orbits and collisions and ultimately their mergers, the team used machine learning to obtain predictive models of 3D simulations of giant impacts. Scientists then used this data to quickly compute orbital evolution, including shock and fusion collisions, to simulate the formation of terrestrial planets over 100 million years. In the second article, the authors propose and demonstrate their “hit-flight-return” scenario for the formation of the Moon, recognizing the main problems with the standard giant impact model.

“The standard model for the Moon requires a very slow collision, relatively speaking,” Asphaug said, “and creates a Moon that is mostly composed of the impacting planet, not proto-Earth. This is a big problem, as the Moon has an isotopic chemistry almost identical to Earth’s.”

In the new scenario, a Mars-sized protoplanet it hits Earth, as in the standard model, but it’s a little faster to continue. It returns in about 1 million years for a giant impact that looks a lot like the standard model.

more complex composition

“The double impact mixes things up much more than a single event,” Asphaug said, “which could explain the isotopic similarity of Earth and Moon, and also how the second, slow fusion collision would have happened in the first place.”

The researchers believe that the resulting asymmetry in how the planets were put together points the way for future studies addressing the diversity of terrestrial planets. For example, it is not understood how the Earth ended up with a magnetic field much stronger than that of Venus, or why Venus has no moon.

The new research indicates systematic differences in dynamics and composition, according to Asphaug. “In our opinion, Earth would have aggregated most of its material from collisions that were head-on, or slower than those experienced by Venus,” he said. “Collisions with Earth that were more oblique and of high velocity would preferentially end up on Venus.”

This would create a trend where, for example, protoplanets from the outer Solar System, at higher speeds, would preferentially attach themselves to Venus rather than Earth. In short, Venus could be composed of material that is more difficult for Earth to capture.

“You might think that Earth is made up more of material from the outer system because it’s closer to the outer solar system than Venus. But actually, with Earth in this vanguard role, it actually becomes more likely that Venus will accumulate material from the outer solar system,” Asphaug said.

