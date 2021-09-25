Suárez and Griezmann fail to score, and Atlético Madrid loses to lantern Alavés | spanish football

Quite a zebra showed up this Saturday at Spanish Championship . playing at home, then-lantern Alavés beat Atletico Madrid 1-0. The Spanish defender Laguardia, with his head and just three minutes into the game, assured the victory. A historic triumph: since May 2003, Alavés has not beaten the team in the capital.

Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were starters, played the 90 minutes, but passed in blank. the brazilian Matheus Cunha entered the second half, but also failed to break through the brave defense of Alaves, who had lost the five matches they played in the current edition of La Liga.

Altogether, Atlético had 71% possession of the ball and had 13 shots, but only one shot in the direction of the goal.

With the result, Atletico Madrid parked on 14 points and could lose second place to Real Sociedad, which still plays in the round. Alavés, in turn, scored their first points in the Spanish Championship 2021/2022 and is in penultimate position.

Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid now turns the key for Champions League. The colchonero team visits Milan on Tuesday in Group B. On Sunday, again in La Liga, they play the derby against the troubled Barcelona.