Supermarket shooting leaves at least 12 injured and 1 dead

At least 12 people were injured and one killed during a shootout in and around a Memphis, Tennessee, supermarket. After the riot, which occurred in a Kroger store, the sniper committed suicide.

According to a report in The Mirror, local police chief Dale Lane said he had received reports of a sniper opening fire on people in the supermarket around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

For Dale, “this is the most terrifying event that has ever happened in Collierviller history.”

In the face of the attack, desperate employees locked themselves in the establishment’s freezers and rooms. “We found people hiding in freezers and in closed offices. They were doing what they were trained to do. Run, hide, fight. I don’t like to know that we had to put this into practice around here”.

After confirming the sniper’s death, police teams carried out a sweep of all corridors and rooms in the supermarket, looking for victims and survivors. The sniper’s car and personal effects were investigated. So far, the type of weapon used in the crime has not been confirmed.

Among the injured, four patients were considered to be in critical condition. According to the police responsible for assisting the victims, they “suffered from very serious injuries”. Information on the health status of the injured was not disclosed.

Ambulances and helicopters helped to rescue the wounded. According to reporters present at the scene, witnesses said the number of wounded would be higher, approximately 30 people shot.

With the attack underway, several customers managed to flee the store while employees managed to find a place to hide after the first shots. Employees were later rescued and escorted off site.

Schools in the region were temporarily closed and a statement posted by the police on their social networks asked the population to avoid the area. “Please avoid the area while we work on the incident.”

One of the supermarket employees, Glenda McDonald, said she managed to get out when she heard the first shots: “I ran out the door, I left my purse, keys and everything”

Information about the shooter’s identity was not disclosed.