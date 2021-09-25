‘SUS reform must be a priority for the left’, defends Gastão Wagner

SUS reform

As effective measures, first, Wagner mentioned that a reformulation of the system that promotes its integration, not decentralization, as this prevents a national health strategy, for example in primary care, and harms SUS workers, who do not have career projects.

“It has to be built from the bottom up, as was the national policy on mental health. The Ministry of Health should create a national tripartite commission, a special autarchy to create an integrated national personnel policy, for example”, he detailed.

This, however, would not mean a federalization of the SUS, because otherwise it would be in the hands of the president, “we can already see the effect this has on the municipalities. In Rio de Janeiro, Crivella dismantled all primary care, imagine how serious it would be in Bolsonaro’s hand”.

With Bolsonaro, in fact, the chronic problem of SUS fragmentation became worse, in the doctor’s opinion, which proved fatal during the pandemic, in which around 80% of the population depended on the public system.

“We have to go back to the roots of the SUS, to its guidelines, which are excellent, guidelines that Cuba also has, for example, but that we failed to implement. Primary care in all socialist countries and even in some capitalists serves almost the entire world. Here we only started trying to implement this in 1994 and we are still at 40% of service”, he argued.

SUS in the pandemic

The result of having poor primary care was the inability, albeit not total, of the SUS to deal with cases of coronavirus. “The point is that the control of the pandemic does not depend only on the SUS, but on the State, society and budget support”, Wagner pondered.

The doctor stated that the president’s role is fundamental to his performance in the fight against the pandemic, and Brazil failed in this regard, due to Bolsonaro’s denial.

“Despite this, even with the support of society, the SUS was imposing a vaccination campaign, showing a reasonable income”, he countered.

However, he identified that the mistake of the public system was to prioritize serious cases instead of investing in the primary issue of prevention and execution of locks and quarantines, as Vietnam and New Zealand did, for example, successful cases in combating the virus.

“The control of the pandemic is multifactorial and our confrontation had to be talking to society, preventing the transmission of a highly transmitted virus. We should have isolated Rio when the delta variant appeared, not allowing private cars to leave except in emergencies, canceling flights, but it’s the federal government and the federal government didn’t want to do that”, he lamented.