Suspected of killing girlfriend spends R$5.3 thousand on swiped card

Brian Laundrie and girlfriend Gabby Petito traveled together before the crime happened

(North Port/Florida Police/Handout via REUTERS)

Brian Laundrie is the prime suspect in killing his girlfriend, Gabby Petito

After identifying fraudulent debit card use, the FBI issued an arrest warrant against the young man.

he is missing

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie after identifying fraudulent debit card use. The transactions of around US$ 1 thousand (R$ 5,300) took place between August 30th and September 1st, right after the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. He is singled out as the prime suspect.

Apparently, the Capital One card belonged to the 22-year-old victim. Laundrie is missing. “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities that occurred after Gabby Petito’s death and not the fact of her death,” Steve Bertolino, Laundrie’s attorney, told Insider.

Read too:

Gabby Petito was last seen on August 24 and even spoke to her mother the next day. On September 11, the mother reported her disappearance and eight days later the girl’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie’s family sought authorities to report that he had been missing since Tuesday, 21, after taking a trip to the Carlton Reservation, in Florida.