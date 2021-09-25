Taliban leader announces that Afghanistan will return to executions and amputations | International

More information

The Taliban regime’s Minister of Prisons, Nooruddin Turabi, has announced that the regime will resume executions and amputations of hands to punish offenders, though possibly not imposing such punishments publicly, as in the past. “Cutting off hands is very necessary for security,” said the veteran leader of the Islamic militia in an interview with the US news agency The Associated Press.

Turabi, one of the founders of the fundamentalist movement and the main enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law, warned that no one should interfere with the new Afghan regime. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and make our laws respecting the Koran”, he sentenced.

At the same time, he ignored the international indignation against the Taliban’s executions when they ruled Afghanistan in 1996-2001. “Everyone criticized us, but we never said anything about the laws and punishments for those who criticized us,” he said. Turabi in Kabul.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

Since the Taliban invaded Kabul and reassumed control of the country on Aug. 15, Afghans and the international community have closely followed their movements to try to understand whether the militia intends to reinstate the strict rules it imposed in the 1990s. com Turabi shows that the group’s leaders remain anchored in the movement’s hard line and in a deeply conservative worldview.

Turabi, now 60 years old, was Minister of Justice and head of the so-called Ministry of Propagating Virtue and Preventing Vice during the previous Taliban government, overthrown by the US invasion of 2001. This portfolio has already been recreated by the new regime, which decided to establish its headquarters in the place where until recently the defunct Ministry of Women’s Affairs operated.

In the AP interview, Turabi agreed to speak with a journalist, a sign, according to him, that there have been changes in relation to the past. The mullah explained that Afghanistan’s legal basis will be the Koran and that the same punishments will be reinstated, but that this time women will also be able to try the cases.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.