Tati argues with Aline after she regrets leaving

During the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, Tati Quebra Barraco and Aline Mineiro discussed at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The funkeira was not at all happy after receiving a sign of dissatisfaction from the ex-panicat.

In the dynamics, the participants of the headquarters had to take a small plaque from a trunk. The objects, which had faces of happiness or irritation, showed satisfaction or dissatisfaction. After picking up the plaque, the pedestrians needed to choose a participant to deliver it and explain the reason for their happiness or displeasure with their colleague.

Aline took out a small “dissatisfaction” sign and handed it to Tati. The reason would be a distancing from the funkeira in recent days.

“My plaque goes to someone I admire her work, I’ve always listened to the songs, I’ve always followed them, I like it a lot. I try to get closer, but I felt that the first week was closer, but from these weeks onwards, the we got away a little bit. There was no lack of politeness, but it’s a matter of distance because each one took someone to stand by. […] My plate goes to Tati, but that’s why,” Aline explained.

“Because of that, or because you heard me talking to Lizi there, that Lizi said that no one wanted to hug her and I said that you were sitting here with Marina, welcoming Marina?”, asked the singer.

Aline said that she did not listen to the conversation between Tati and Liziane, but that if she did, she would talk to the person to solve the problem. Tati insisted that this was why Aline had given her the plaque.

“It’s not because of that,” said the girl.

“Wasn’t it because she called you a fake, that you’re on the fence?”, asked Tati, quoting a speech by Lizi during Rodrigo Faro’s program.

“If she called me a fake, the reason is hers, it’s her problem. […] But if I had a reason with you right now, I would speak to your face. […] He got away, I don’t know why,” replied Aline.

Tati questioned the distance cited by Aline, who asked if she could not have her own opinion. The people were interrupted by Rodrigo Faro, who wanted to continue the painting and said that the pair could talk later. The funk girl, however, said she didn’t want to talk to Aline.

Shortly thereafter, after Tati received a new plaque and made a speech about the lack of personality in the house, and Aline understood the speech as an innuendo, the two returned to arguing.

“People are lacking personality here. There’s a lot to be done. People, it’s complicated here, you know. […] I didn’t come here to make friends, if I take it, it’s a consequence of life. I came here for a million and a half,” said Tati. “Now the plate gets hot like that. It’s because people aren’t real, fuck*,” he continued.

“Are you talking to me?” asked Aline.

“Is someone quoting your name? You better keep yours, no one is quoting your name. Here they are asking me something, I’m saying what I think, what I think. Haven’t you already spoken? So, it’s over. When saying ‘Aline’, you speak up. No one is saying your name. You’d better keep your own,” exclaimed Tati.

Aline insisted that she was just giving her opinion, when the funkeira got excited.

“When I touch her name. Did someone touch her name here? Ah, so keep it yours, f*ck*. Nobody said anything to you. F*ck* fuck. Nobody’s quoting the f*ck* of her name here,” replied Tati, in a voice high.

Next, Victor asked to continue talking, as it was his turn to speak in dynamics. The two ended the discussion.

