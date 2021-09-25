Tati Quebra Barraco is ‘cancelled’ after screaming at Aline

To further elevate the climate of the confined, this Friday (24), the pedestrians of A Fazenda 2021 participated in a dynamic led by Rodrigo Faro – with the participation of the first eliminated, Liziane Gutierrez. During the game, the participants had to distribute signs with adjectives to their colleagues and, because of the joke, Tati Quebra Barraco carried out a shouting match with Aline Mineiro. On social networks, internet users criticized the funkeira for the way she spoke to her colleague in confinement.

Tati Quebra Barraco tells Aline Mineiro to shut up

During the dynamic, Aline gave the tag ‘Unsatisfied’ to Tati Quebra Barraco and explained that, despite loving the singer’s work, she felt a distance in the last few days within the reality show. The owner of the hit ‘Boladona’ didn’t agree with the girl and rebutted the comment saying that she didn’t move away from anyone, she just stopped chasing.

A short time later, Tati made comments to friends on the couch and Aline asked if she was the subject. Tati Quebra Barraco, then, assumed the surname and caused a scandal with Aline Mineiro. In addition to screaming at the peoa, the funkeira told the participant to shut up. “When I say ‘Aline’ you speak up,” he said.

Aline gave a sign of dissatisfaction with Tati and finally the funkeira starred in a Barraco pic.twitter.com/6OxISEfbLC — fabio (@comentafabio) September 24, 2021

Aline, in turn, said it was just a question and – after the dynamic – she went to her room and cried because of the situation. Amid tears, the girl said she wanted to leave the program and follow the same path as Fernanda Medrado, who dropped out of the program last Thursday (23).

Singer is criticized on social media for behavior in A Fazenda 2021

Despite carrying ‘shack’ in the name, Tati received a lot of criticism on social media and a discussion among fans of the reality began. While some believe the singer was unnecessary in the fight with Aline, others complain that the audience is inconsistent and doesn’t know if they want a shack or peace in the program. See some of the reactions to the ‘cancellation’ of Tati Quebra Barraco on social media:

After the fight, Tati Quebra Barraco said that he is not moved by crying and forced scenes to create VT. With the tense atmosphere among the people, the second party of the reality show takes place. Follow the full coverage at DCI.