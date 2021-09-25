Tchê Tchê is embezzled for Atlético-MG against São Paulo

Tchê Tchê is confirmed to be embezzled by Atlético-MG for this Saturday’s match against São Paulo, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. This is because the steering wheel belongs to Tricolor and is loaned to Galo, who cannot use it without paying a fine.







Tchê Tchê is the new reinforcement of Atlético-MG Photo: Divulgação/Atlético-MG / Estadão Content

With 37 matches for Atlético-MG, Tchê Tchê is one of the athletes most driven by coach Cuca. The player will even earn R$ 500 thousand to São Paulo for having reached 25 games for the new club, as foreseen in one of the contract clauses.

The absence of Tchê Tchê, however, should not be extremely felt by Galo, who has plenty of options for the sector. The defensive midfielder even lost his title in midfield, now occupied by Allan, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho.

If Atlético-MG wants to continue relying on Tchê Tchê after the end of its loan, valid until May 2022, Atlético-MG will have to pay 3.5 million euros (R$ 21.8 million) to São Paulo, owner of their economic rights. If this is confirmed, Galo will not need to pay R$ 500 thousand to Tricolor because the defensive midfielder has reached the goal of 25 games for the club.

Besides Tchê Tchê, Cuca will not be able to count on Diego Costa, who is recovering from a muscle injury, Savarino, in transition, and Keno, with virus, for this Saturday’s duel against São Paulo, at Morumbi.