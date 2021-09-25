Tesouro Direto has net funding of R$1.3 billion in August; short bonds gain space in investors’ portfolios

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SÃO PAULO – For the fifth consecutive month, sales once again exceeded redemptions at Tesouro Direto, with net funding of R$1.3 billion in August – the highest since April 2020, when it reached R$1.6 billion , and above that presented in the previous month, of R$934.1 million.

The result of the public securities trading program for individuals in the last month is due to sales of around R$ 3.31 billion, against R$ 1.88 billion in repurchases and maturities. The biggest demand for the papers comes amidst the scenario of high interest rate, the Selic, currently at 6.25% per year.

With the result of August, the program, which until May had losses in the year, started to accumulate net funding of R$ 2.8 billion in 2021.

Last month, securities linked to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) once again stood out in investor preference, with 44.9% of sales.

Next came the Selic Treasury, representing 38.6% of the total, while fixed rate bonds came in third place, with a participation of 14%.

With regard to the term of issue of the bonds, there was a change in the market trend, with a greater preference for shorter bonds (with terms between one and five years), to the detriment of bonds with intermediate maturities, with maturities of five to ten years.

In August, the first group of papers represented 60.2% of sales (compared to 35.8% in July), while the second, 25.9% (compared to 50.1% of sales in July).

Those longer, over ten years, accounted for 13.8% of last month’s sales.

Stock and investors

According to data from Tesouro Direto, 540,700 operations were carried out in August – the highest volume since July 2019, when there were 545,600 operations.

In the period, the average value per operation was R$ 6,126.17, above the R$ 5,347.38 in July, with 83.6% of sales with values ​​below R$ 5 thousand.

The program’s stock reached an amount of R$ 69.8 billion, growth of 2.9% compared to July, and 14% compared to August 2020.

Securities indexed to price indices account for the largest volume in the stock, with 55.1% of the total. Next, there are securities indexed to the Selic rate, with a participation of 25.5%, and, finally, fixed rate papers, with 19.5%.

Regarding the number of active investors, that is, those currently with a balance in investments in the program, the total grew again and reached 1,635,257 in August, an increase of 21.6% in the last 12 months. Last month, the increase was 37.9 thousand new active investors.

