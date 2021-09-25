Thaeme shows maternity room decor: “what perfection”

Singer Thaeme Mariôto showed every detail of the decoration and souvenirs

The singer Thame Mariôto, from the duo with Thiago, delighted when he showed the maternity room. This Thursday (23), she gave birth to her second daughter. Ivy came into the world through a Caesarean.

In addition to the newborn, artist and her husband, businessman Fábio Elias, they are also the parents of another girl. Two-year-old Liz, who has just been promoted to big sister!

The famous mother surprised by showing all the decoration of the hospital room. The birth took place at the São Luiz Maternity Hospital, in São Paulo.

Thame he perfected every detail and made a point of disclosing it to his fans. The singer chose neutral colors mixed with shades of pink, lilac and blue.

In addition to the traditional well-born, the maternity tables still had chocolates, lollipops and other personalized sweets. As well as many little water bottles with the baby’s name on it.

The food was arranged amidst various flower arrangements. And one of them caught my eye! It is made with white flowers in the shape of a teddy bear.

For the party favors, the artist chose several options. Between them necessaries, bags in style ecobag and a beautiful jewelry box. The luxurious piece with a teddy bear on the lid is made of silver.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful and beloved team that accompanied us on this beautiful day. Everything to make the motherhood more beautiful for the princess’s arrival,” he wrote Thame.

The singer shared records of the birth and room decoration on social networks. Fans were delighted with the video and filled the post with praise.

“What a beautiful thing about Ivy’s birth,” wrote one netizen. Another said: “what perfection, very beautiful! May God greatly bless you.” And yet another was moved: “I cried a lot, congratulations for the princess”.

Pregnant, Maria Cecília, duo and Rodolfo’s wife, commented: “a tear ran here! What a beautiful thing! All the love in the world to you”. As Solange Almeida, she declared herself: “a beautiful thing”.

